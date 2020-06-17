UK's Imperial College Starts Human Trials For Covid-19 Vaccine
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Clinical researchers at Imperial College London are beginning this week the very first human trials of a new coronavirus or Covid-19 vaccine, backed by the UK Government. With successful trials, the vaccine may be available in Spring 2021, offering protection against COVID-19 to millions across the world. This will be the second experimental coronavirus vaccine in UK to start trials in humans.
