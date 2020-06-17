Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL)

Business Insider Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL)· *Cruise line stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30.*
· *Previously, Norwegian announced it would suspend trips through June 30.*
· *The extension of Norwegian's suspension of cruise voyages has put pressure on cruise line...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Stock For Cruise Lines Sell Off

Stock For Cruise Lines Sell Off 00:31

 On Wednesday, Cruise line stocks tumbled. The fall came after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30. Business Insider reports that initially Norwegian announced it would suspend trips through June 30. The extension of Norwegian's...

Related videos from verified sources

Shares Drop As Wall Street Waits For Fed's Take On US Economy [Video]

Shares Drop As Wall Street Waits For Fed's Take On US Economy

Investors on Tuesday paused ahead of a Federal Reserve Meeting that could reveal the Fed's view on recent signs of economic recovery. No major policy announcements are expected when the US central..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published
Norwegian Cruise Lines Now Docked Through October [Video]

Norwegian Cruise Lines Now Docked Through October

Norwegian Cruise Lines delays setting sail yet again as the coronavirus pandemic keeps its shipped docked, and its stock price treading water.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:52Published
S&P 500 Movers: REGN, NCLH [Video]

S&P 500 Movers: REGN, NCLH

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 14.5%. Year to date, Norwegian Cruise Line..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Norwegian Cruise Line again extends suspension of cruises

 One of Port Canaveral's primary cruise customers pushed back its relaunch date for cruises another two months. Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

PSuiteNetwork

Private Suite Network | John Cutler RT @businessinsider: Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September https://t.co/izppo4peKN 2 hours ago

LezTrading

LEZ Trading Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL) - https://t.co/R1vczQhRGA 12 hours ago

wilkinson991

Daniel Wilkinson Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL)… https://t.co/1JGHZJyCQ3 2 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL)… https://t.co/Ai9fTgMAyc 2 days ago

HPTarget

HP Targeting, Inc. Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL)… https://t.co/kpEtN0lyGe 2 days ago

BestThrifty

ThriftyMillionaire🇺🇸 Cruise line stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension… https://t.co/jmpHsau0yG 2 days ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September https://t.co/izppo4peKN 2 days ago

PyMarketWatch

PyMarketWatch Did You Sell Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Last Week? - The Motley Fool https://t.co/nWt7omLRDI 5 days ago