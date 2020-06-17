Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL) Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· *Cruise line stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30.*

· *Previously, Norwegian announced it would suspend trips through June 30.*

· *The extension of Norwegian's suspension of cruise voyages has put pressure on cruise line... · *Cruise line stocks tumbled on Wednesday after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30.*· *Previously, Norwegian announced it would suspend trips through June 30.*· *The extension of Norwegian's suspension of cruise voyages has put pressure on cruise line 👓 View full article

