Cruise line stocks sell off after Norwegian extends suspension of trips through September (NCLH, CCL, RCL)
On Wednesday, Cruise line stocks tumbled. The fall came after Norwegian Cruise Lines announced it would be extending its suspension of cruise trips through September 30. Business Insider reports that initially Norwegian announced it would suspend trips through June 30. The extension of Norwegian's...
