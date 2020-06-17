Netflix CEO commits $120 million for black higher-education institutions Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The leader of Netflix Inc. is now adding his voice — and part of his considerable fortune — to support the cause of racial justice and equity. Netflix CEO Reed Hastings told CNBC that he and wife Patty Quillin are donating $120 million to institutions dedicated to educating people of color. They will be giving $40 million each to the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. This donation comes amid continuing protests and calls for racial justice sparked by the death…


