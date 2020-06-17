Global  

Galveston County reports 'concerning increase' in coronavirus cases

bizjournals Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. GALVESTON, Texas — Galveston County health officials are reporting a "concerning increase" in coronavirus cases after more than one-third (561) of the county’s 1,378 cases have been reported since June 1. Galveston County Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser said in a news conference June 17 that the county was seeing an increased demand for hospitalizations, requests for testing and that they were…
