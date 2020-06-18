Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wall Street giants including the CEOs of Goldman and Blackstone are pouring money into the campaign to defeat AOC in a June primary

Business Insider Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Wall Street giants including the CEOs of Goldman and Blackstone are pouring money into the campaign to defeat AOC in a June primary· Some of Wall Street's most prominent names have donated thousands of dollars to Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez's opponent in the upcoming Democratic primary in New York, data from the FEC shows.
· As first reported by the Financial Times, names including Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: The Street - Published
News video: Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Must Stress Importance of Racial Equality

Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Must Stress Importance of Racial Equality 01:38

 Jim Cramer talks about his interview with the McDonald's CEO on Mad Money and what it tells him about what Wall Street needs to do to push racial equality forward.

Related videos from verified sources

80 Percent of US Voters Say the Country Is 'Out of Control,' Survey Says [Video]

80 Percent of US Voters Say the Country Is 'Out of Control,' Survey Says

80 Percent of US Voters Say the Country Is 'Out of Control,' Survey Says With nationwide protests, a rising death toll from COVID-19 and high unemployment numbers, an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:34Published
Stocks Fall as China Tensions Percolate: What Wall Street’s Saying [Video]

Stocks Fall as China Tensions Percolate: What Wall Street’s Saying

But as long as the Federal Reserve says it will print money, stocks are supported, many on Wall Street say.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:48Published
Justice Department Investigating Potential Fraud in Small Business Coronavirus Relief Program [Video]

Justice Department Investigating Potential Fraud in Small Business Coronavirus Relief Program

A new report from the Wall Street Journal revealing an investigation into potential fraud in the small business coronavirus relief program.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this