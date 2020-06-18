CareerSource launches digital careers service platform Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As unemployment numbers continue to remain high, CareerSource Tampa Bay is hoping to help job seekers with its latest offering. CareerSource has contracted with Connecticut-based Career TEAM to create an online platform offering 18 different virtual career services. "It's everything from resume prep, interview skills, to some soft skills," said John Flanagan, CEO of CareerSource Tampa Bay. "It's job readiness, but it's taking a comprehensive look at what do you do when you're ready to start the… 👓 View full article

