New Orleans-style brunch restaurant opens in Hillsboro Village
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Nashville’s Hillsboro Village neighborhood is getting a taste of New Orleans. Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-style brunch cafe, opened Thursday at 1800 21st Ave. S. This marks Ruby Sunshine’s second location in the Nashville area, with the first located at Franklin’s Public Square. “As a family-run Southern business, we’ve always loved Nashville’s strong heart for hospitality, which has been on display now more than ever as the community has come together to support each other through…