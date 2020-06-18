Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Orleans-style brunch restaurant opens in Hillsboro Village

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Nashville’s Hillsboro Village neighborhood is getting a taste of New Orleans. Ruby Sunshine, a New Orleans-style brunch cafe, opened Thursday at 1800 21st Ave. S. This marks Ruby Sunshine’s second location in the Nashville area, with the first located at Franklin’s Public Square. “As a family-run Southern business, we’ve always loved Nashville’s strong heart for hospitality, which has been on display now more than ever as the community has come together to support each other through…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: New Orleans protesters throw bust of slave owner into Mississippi River

New Orleans protesters throw bust of slave owner into Mississippi River 00:33

 On Saturday (June 13) protesters in New Orleans tore down the bust of a slave owner and threw it into the Mississippi River.

Related videos from verified sources

Heavy rain causes flooding in New Orleans [Video]

Heavy rain causes flooding in New Orleans

Heavy rain caused flooding in New Orleans, Louisiana on Wednesday (June 24). A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of the city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:20Published
New Orleans East new home to historic brewery back in business [Video]

New Orleans East new home to historic brewery back in business

Dixie Brewing is open and pouring their beers at their new location in New Orleans East.

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 01:17Published
Behavioral health center opens at New Orleans Children's Hospital [Video]

Behavioral health center opens at New Orleans Children's Hospital

The New Orleans Children's Hospital has a new addition to provide services to the Gulf Coast region.

Credit: WDSU     Duration: 00:46Published

Tweets about this