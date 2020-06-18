Saudi wealth fund PIF buys 2.32% stake in Jio Platforms for Rs 11,367 crore
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday said it has sold a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit to Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Rs 11,367 crore, taking the cumulative fund raising to about Rs 1.16 lakh crore in two months.
