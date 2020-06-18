Fuji-Ya closes at Lyn-Lake, building for sale

Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Fuji-Ya, the pioneering Japanese restaurant that debuted in the Twin Cities more than 60 years ago, has closed its doors and put its Lake Street location on the market. City Pages reports on the closing and uncertain fate for Fuji-Ya, whose building at 600 W. Lake St. was damaged in last month's riots along the retail thoroughfare in the wake of George Floyd's death. But the restaurant had actually shut its doors weeks earlier, announcing May 7 on Facebook that it was "temporarily closed until…