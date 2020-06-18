Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

YinzCam names former NFL media executive to upper level position

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
George Scott, a former NFL digital media executive, has joined YinzCam as the company's first chief strategy officer and will report directly to CEO Priya Narasimhan according to a company press release. "George brings exceptional skills and knowledge, along with deep relationships across sports and digital media, to this new role," Narasimhan said in the release. "He has a strategic and innovative mind, and an impressive record of leadership and success at the highest levels. We have worked together…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

First Media SLAMMED for Whitewashing, Racist Remarks, and Sexual Allegations from Former Employees [Video]

First Media SLAMMED for Whitewashing, Racist Remarks, and Sexual Allegations from Former Employees

The large media group that owns channels like SoYummy, Blusher and more has been slammed for a whitewashed photo that was exposed from former employees. The incident has brought up allegations from..

Credit: What's Trending     Duration: 04:01Published
LaVar Arrington applauds the NFL players on social media actively confronting racial injustices [Video]

LaVar Arrington applauds the NFL players on social media actively confronting racial injustices

LaVar Arrington joins Mark Schlereth and Marcellus Wiley to discuss the NFL's $250 million dollar donation to racial injustices. Hear why LaVar applauds the players who took to social media to confront..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published
Guess Whose Name Comes Up First When Twitter Users Search For The Term 'Racist'? [Video]

Guess Whose Name Comes Up First When Twitter Users Search For The Term 'Racist'?

The Twitter algorithm, it seems, has spoken. Saturday, users noticed that President Donald Trump's account was recommended when they searched the term "racist" on the platform. According to Business..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this