Exclusive: Vanguard names names and backs some calls for climate steps Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Vanguard Group, the world's largest mutual fund manager, backed shareholder resolutions for shippers United Parcel Service Inc and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc and oil driller Ovintiv Inc to limit their climate-warming emissions, according to a top Vanguard executive and a company report being released on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this