Md. unemployment claims drop by more than 18,000 Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Initial unemployment claims in Maryland dropped by more than 18,000 for the week ending June 13, one week after the state saw claims increase for the first time in a month. Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor show 22,902 Marylanders filed standard unemployment claims for the week ending June 13, a decrease of 18,736 filings from the prior week's revised figure of 41,638. At the same time, claims for pandemic assistance increased by 45%. The dramatic decrease comes after… 👓 View full article

