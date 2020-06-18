Global  

Md. unemployment claims drop by more than 18,000

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Initial unemployment claims in Maryland dropped by more than 18,000 for the week ending June 13, one week after the state saw claims increase for the first time in a month. Figures released Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor show 22,902 Marylanders filed standard unemployment claims for the week ending June 13, a decrease of 18,736 filings from the prior week's revised figure of 41,638. At the same time, claims for pandemic assistance increased by 45%. The dramatic decrease comes after…
