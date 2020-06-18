Pennsylvania sees nearly 50,000 unemployment claims filed for third week in a row Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

An estimated 50,702 unemployment claims were filed in Pennsylvania last week, up more than 1,800 claims, or about 3.5%, from the revised total of just under 49,000 claims from the week before, according to the latest report from the U.S. Department of Labor. This marks the third week in a row where unemployment claims in Pennsylvania totaled nearly 50,000 despite most of the state seeing a loosening of pandemic-related restrictions. Nationally, another 1.5 million Americans sought unemployment benefits…


