These 10 stocks were the most-bought on Robinhood over the last week (GNUS, AAPL, TOPS, AMZN, DIS, TSLA, UNOEK, NKLA, IDEX, UONE) Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· *Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.*

· *Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood's API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.*

·... · *Robinhood, the zero-commission brokerage platform that is popular with millenials, has seen a surge in trading volume as the market entered a volatile period due to the coronavirus pandemic.*· *Robintrack is a platform that uses data from Robinhood's API to track how many of its users own a particular stock over time.* 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this