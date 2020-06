Bejeweled, Minecraft among games inducted into hall of fame Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The World Video Game Hall of Fame inducted Bejeweled, Centipede, King’s Quest and Minecraft in a virtual ceremony Thursday that recognized their influence on the industry and the gamers who have spent tens of billions of hours playing them.



The hall of fame's Class of 2020 was chosen from a field of 12 finalists that also included Frogger, Goldeneye 007, Guitar Hero, NBA Jam, Nokia Snake, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Uncharted 2, and Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?



Atari’s Centipede is credited with bringing more female players into arcades when it debuted in 1981, challenging players to fire on an insect as it zigzagged down the screen. Developer Ed Logg’s team included Dona Bailey, one of the decade’s few female developers.



“It’s also one of the best-selling arcade games of that era and its fast-paced, bug-blasting gameplay is as challenging and satisfying to play today as it was decades ago,” Jeremy Saucier, the hall of fame’s assistant vice president for electronic games and interpretation, said in a news release.



King’s Quest, designed by Sierra On-Line co-founder Roberta Williams, was honored for its continuing influence on adventure games since introducing players to the fantastical world of Daventry in 1984.



“More than any other game of its type, King’s Quest established or reinforced many of the conventions of the adventure games that followed it,” World Video Game Hall of Fame archivist Julia Novakovic. “Many games still today can trace their lineage back to King’s Quest.”



Seven sequels followed from Sierra On-Line, which Williams ran with her husband, Ken.



Bejeweled, created as a web-based Flash game in 2001, is the first mobile game to be added to the 6-year-old World Video Game Hall of Fame,... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: WJW - Published 5 days ago Pro Football Hall of Fame cautiously optimistic about HOF game happening in August 01:40 The Pro Football Hall of Fame is cautiously optimistic that the Hall of Fame game and ceremony will take place in Canton in August.

Related news from verified sources Bejeweled, Minecraft among games inducted into hall of fame The World Video Game Hall of Fame has inducted its Class of 2020

Newsday 6 days ago





Tweets about this