Carnival reveals multibillion dollar losses, intends to sell ships Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The largest cruise company in the world reported a $2.38 billion loss for the second quarter, which ran from March 1 to May 31. These losses, based on preliminary financial information released by Carnival Corp., were substantially worse than analysts predicted. A Yahoo Finance poll of 12 cruise industry analysts placed the average expected earnings per share (EPS) at Doral-based Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) at -$1.56 per share for the quarter. The company's actual adjusted EPS was -$3.30 per share,… 👓 View full article

