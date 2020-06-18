Global  

Carnival reveals multibillion dollar losses, intends to sell ships

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
The largest cruise company in the world reported a $2.38 billion loss for the second quarter, which ran from March 1 to May 31. These losses, based on preliminary financial information released by Carnival Corp., were substantially worse than analysts predicted. A Yahoo Finance poll of 12 cruise industry analysts placed the average expected earnings per share (EPS) at Doral-based Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) at -$1.56 per share for the quarter. The company's actual adjusted EPS was -$3.30 per share,…
News video: Carnival posts $4.4 bln loss; choppy seas ahead

Carnival posts $4.4 bln loss; choppy seas ahead 01:14

 Carnival Corp, the world's biggest cruise ship operator, posted a $4.4 billion quarterly loss on Thursday and warned of more pain ahead with regulators still ordering it to keep ships docked during the pandemic. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

