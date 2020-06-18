Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn't possible under a statewide order issued Thursday.

“Science shows that face coverings and masks work,” Gov Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the order. “They are critical to keeping those who are around you safe, keeping businesses open and restarting our economy.”

A number of other states including Michigan, New York, Maine, Delaware and Maryland already have statewide mask orders in place.

The order comes as California broadly reopens the economy; in most counties, people can now shop, dine in at restaurants, get their hair done and go to church, among other things. Meanwhile, coronavirus cases are increasing, something the state says is expected as more people get tested. More than 3,400 people were in the hospital as of Wednesday, the most patients hospitalized since April.

The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces, in healthcare settings like hospitals and pharmacies, while waiting for or riding public transportation and in outdoor spaces where its not possible to stay six feet (1.8 meters) apart from other people.

Until now, the Democratic governor had let local governments decide whether to mandate masks, an issue that's become politically fraught as some Americans resist orders to wear them. He said he's issuing the order now because too many people are going out in public without face coverings as businesses, restaurants and other sectors of the economy reopen.

Orange County's public health officer resigned last week after she faced threats over her order that people wear masks, and the county sheriff said he wouldn't enforce it. Los Angeles County requires people to wear masks whenever they are outside...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Texas County Orders Use Of Face Masks, Businesses Could Face Fines For Not Complying

Texas County Orders Use Of Face Masks, Businesses Could Face Fines For Not Complying 00:34

 Officials in a major Texas county on Wednesday ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn't possible and warned that businesses could face fines of up to $1,000 for failing to comply with county health policies in the next five days. Katie Johnston reports.

Related videos from verified sources

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters [Video]

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters

A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published
Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters (with subtitles) [Video]

Thai mother creates Covid-19 face shields with Sci-fi and cartoon characters (with subtitles)

A mother in Thailand has made plastic face shields with cartoon characters and Sci-fi villains printed on to encourage children to use Covid-19 protection. Comic books fan Maysa Talerd, 31, had the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:15Published
Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC [Video]

Average American can stand the heat this long before finally turning on the AC

Nearly half of Americans wouldn't date somebody who didn't have the same thermostat etiquette as them, according to new research. Thermostat etiquette is real, and according to a poll of 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published

Related news from verified sources

California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces

 SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require people to wear masks in most indoor settings and outdoors when distancing isn’t possible under a statewide...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

abc4utah

ABC4 News California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces https://t.co/iQvBMCrJae 3 seconds ago

2nJaeger

Nina Jaeger - Baldi RT @FOX40: California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces https://t.co/leninO7Vu8 32 seconds ago

MikePichini

Mike Pichini RT @THR: The order will require people to wear masks when inside or in line for any indoor public spaces https://t.co/DVR680QxEM 2 minutes ago

workforcecenter

Workforce Centers RT @KSNNews: California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces https://t.co/Hg9hOe7xpN 2 minutes ago

FOX5MedicalTeam

FOX 5 ATL Medical Team California governor orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces https://t.co/Tvk8sEQDDY 2 minutes ago

Luthiench

C. H./Thor Service Dog Team RT @FOXLA: "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the… 3 minutes ago

EdibleSB

Edible Santa Barbara California orders people to wear masks in most indoor spaces https://t.co/3vNOVfTUlI (via @KEYTNC3 @GavinNewsom )… https://t.co/JG8wz9tvgd 3 minutes ago

NorthBayNews

The Press Democrat California orders people to wear masks outside home https://t.co/JJbPjCXtmu https://t.co/RBnhy4qmTW 4 minutes ago