Newsom issues statewide mask order to stem Covid-19 spread Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health on Thursday issued an order that requires Californians to wear face coverings in "high-risk" settings to battle the spread of the coronavirus . The order cited scientific research that masks can have an effect in reducing the spread of Covid-19, alongside social distancing and basic hygiene practices like hand washing. Under the terms of the order, Californians are required to wear face coverings when they are: Inside any indoor… 👓 View full article

