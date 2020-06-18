Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Newsom issues statewide mask order to stem Covid-19 spread

bizjournals Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Department of Public Health on Thursday issued an order that requires Californians to wear face coverings in "high-risk" settings to battle the spread of the coronavirus. The order cited scientific research that masks can have an effect in reducing the spread of Covid-19, alongside social distancing and basic hygiene practices like hand washing. Under the terms of the order, Californians are required to wear face coverings when they are: Inside any indoor…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: St. Pete mayor issues mandatory mask order for business employees, suggests 'No shirt, No shoes, No mask, No service'

St. Pete mayor issues mandatory mask order for business employees, suggests 'No shirt, No shoes, No mask, No service' 01:47

 St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has announced that all St. Pete business employees will be required to wear a mask or face covering when dealing with the public. If not, they will be fined.

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments [Video]

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments

Trump Signs Executive Order Creating Incentives for Police Departments President Donald Trump signed the order on Tuesday, which will create a database to track police misconduct. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:02Published
Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News

India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data. There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:54Published
'Order aimed at curbing fake news, not govt criticism,' clarify Mumbai Police [Video]

'Order aimed at curbing fake news, not govt criticism,' clarify Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police have been facing flak over issuing a gag order amid Covid-19 pandemic. Order was issued in continuation of the ongoing prohibitory order issued under Section 144. Police said that the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:19Published

Tweets about this

KernUnited

California Rising RT @CityofTwoRivers: BREAKING NEWS Gavin Newsom issues statewide MASK order. Californians must wear face mask coverings in PUBLIC Via #… 54 seconds ago

LearnetAcademy

Learnet Academy RT @CapitolAlert: Gavin Newsom issues statewide mask order: Californians must wear face coverings in public https://t.co/Yh8SkYWGkw 1 minute ago

Progress_orDie

Resistance-562 Newsom issues mandatory California coronavirus mask order #COVID19 #MaskUp 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/35QbzcYuqZ 1 minute ago

rkuwada

Robert Kuwada RT @FresnoBee: Gavin Newsom issues statewide mask order: Californians must wear face coverings in public https://t.co/b09PWNAhiF 1 minute ago

TheGrandDuel

The Grand Duel RT @SFGate: Newsom issues statewide order for people to wear masks https://t.co/e9iXISxhX7 https://t.co/kH7OMbfClg 2 minutes ago

angiespizelles

#Biden2020 California governor issues statewide order for people to wear masks https://t.co/sMIS8Za3jR via @SFGate 2 minutes ago

demuromarquez

maxwell RT @RayAgua1031: California governor issues statewide order for people to wear masks https://t.co/gyrtfyhce5 via @SFGate #California #Wear… 2 minutes ago

love_AllRosy

Amandalynn ♡ RT @ZavalaA: BREAKING: Governor Gavin Newsom issues statewide face mask mandate, requiring Californians to wear them: -In line or inside i… 3 minutes ago