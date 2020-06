'Massive' cyber attack on Australian Government Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The Australian Government has been targeted by a significant cyber attack. Nine News is reporting that it is "of an incredible scale" and has been aimed at Government institutions and the private institutions within Australia. ... The Australian Government has been targeted by a significant cyber attack. Nine News is reporting that it is "of an incredible scale" and has been aimed at Government institutions and the private institutions within Australia. ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Dozens of 'Covidiots' Protested on Anzac Day



GIPPSLAND, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — Dozens of protestors in Australia hijacked Anzac Day to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions. On Saturday 25th, around 75 demonstrators, including.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:34 Published on April 28, 2020 Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news



Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published on April 20, 2020

Tweets about this