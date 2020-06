Gasohol push, tourism drive to spur BCP growth Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mostly state-owned energy firm Bangchak Corporation Plc (BCP) expects its new gasohol product and the government's domestic tourism stimulus package will improve its oil sales in the second half of the year, though year-end sales are expected to remain unimpressive. 👓 View full article

