Kin Mining increasing momentum at Cardinia Gold Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) is increasing the momentum at Cardinia Gold Project (CGP) in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia where 4,500 metres of drilling is planned to take place in the second half of 2020. The project, which comprises a 945,000-ounce JORC resource hosted in supergene and deeper primary zones, sits on a 436 square kilometre land package 30 kilometres from Leonora. In a presentation to investors and shareholders, Kin said its focus has shifted from development to exploration targeting new, high-value, higher-grade gold discoveries and prioritising areas close the proposed Cardinia processing plant. Project-wide, data-driven approach The company’s broader Leonora Gold Project includes the CGP, Mertondale and Raeside mining centres with CGP and Mertondale within the Minerie Greenstone Belt. Exploration over the past decade has focused on areas around the known deposits, limited by a strategy of seeking to “feed the mill” with shallow drilling and no detailed understanding of the gold mineralised system. A new project-wide, data-driven, bottom-up approach has been adopted to target potential new zones of gold mineralisation across the tenement package. Large alteration systems related to gold mineralisation have been identified throughout the area and exploration completed in late 2019 and early 2020 has focused on areas within 5 kilometres of the proposed process plant site. Multiple projects advancing Reverse circulation (RC) and aircore drilling from December 2019 to May 2020 have advanced several targets and prospects, which will be a focus on the Phase 3 work at Cardinia beginning in late June. RC drilling and diamond drilling will target maiden mineral resource estimates at Cardinia Hill, Comedy King and Lewis East prospects. Other new prospects to be covered by aircore drilling as part of an initial assessment include Hobby, Triangle, East Lynne, Faye Marie, Black Chief, Helens South and Helens East. Early exploration breakthroughs Three ‘significant’ shallow discoveries were made in December 2019 in aircore drilling which followed up RC drilling: Comedy King – 4 metres at 113 g/t gold from surface, 2 metres at 8.1 g/t from 37 metres and 3 metres at 1.5 g/t from 70 metres; Faye Marie – 8 metres at 3.01 g/t from 36 metres to the end of hole and 4 metres at 2.99 g/t from 48 metres; and Lewis East – 44 metres at 0.47 g/t from 51 metres, 11 metres at 0.62 g/t from 53 metres and 3 metres at 1.49 g/t from 20 metres. Cracking the geological code More than 60% of Kin's tenure is under recent transported cover and has seen little previous modern exploration. Using new, high-quality assay methods, the company has undertaken 4,200 auger samples across Cardinia and a further 1,448 auger samples at the Iron King project. New aerial magnetic survey completed over the eastern portion of Cardinia has completed the Minerie sequence with high-resolution magnetics and 1:10,000 scale mapping. These two datasets are key to understanding the geology and delineating new targets. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this