Several Atlanta businesses give employees paid time off for Juneteenth

bizjournals Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Many Atlanta-based businesses are joining national corporations in giving employees for the paid time off for Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery. The decisions to do so follows weeks of Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta and across the country against police violence. Last week, Twitter and Square, Google and Nike announced that June 19 would be a paid day off for employees to commemorate Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day. Atlanta-based companies giving employees the day off…
