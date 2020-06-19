Global  

UK Budget Deficit At Record High; Retail Sales Rebound

RTTNews Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
The UK budget deficit reached a record high in May and government debt exceeded 100 percent of GDP for the first time since 1963 due to public health measures and economic stimulus adopted by the government amid coronavirus pandemic, official data showed Friday. In a separate communiqué, the ONS reported a sharp rebound in retail sales driven by non-food store sales.
