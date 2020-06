Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) said the company's CEO Markus Braun has resigned as member of the management board with immediate effect. The company said his resignation is in mutual consent with the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board appointed James Freis, Jr. as interim CEO with sole power of representation. He was appointed earlier as member of the management board.