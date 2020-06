RBI increases PMC account withdrawal limit to Rs 1 lakh, extends restrictions by 6 months Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

In a big relief for hundreds of its account holders, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday increased the withdrawal limit for depositors at the crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank) to Rs 1 lakh from Rs 50,000. 👓 View full article

