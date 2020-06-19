JetBlue offering new Cleveland-to-Fort Myers, Florida route
Friday, 19 June 2020 () JetBlue Airways Corp. said it will begin flying between Cleveland Hopkins airport and Fort Myers, Florida beginning on Oct. 1. The New York-based airline (Nasdaq: JBLU) said the new Cleveland-Fort Myers service is one of 30 new destinations in the U.S. that JetBlue said it's adding, primarily beefing up its service to leisure destinations. There are four other air carriers at Cleveland Hopkins — Frontier, Spirit, United and Southwest — that currently fly the Cleveland-Fort Myers route. JetBlue…
Occurred on June 7, 2020 / Fort Edward, New York, USA Info from Licensor: "This video was taken at a family friends house out in the country in upstate New York. He had the great idea to attach swings..