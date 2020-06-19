JetBlue offering new Cleveland-to-Fort Myers, Florida route

Global  

JetBlue Airways Corp. said it will begin flying between Cleveland Hopkins airport and Fort Myers, Florida beginning on Oct. 1. The New York-based airline (Nasdaq: JBLU) said the new Cleveland-Fort Myers service is one of 30 new destinations in the U.S. that JetBlue said it's adding, primarily beefing up its service to leisure destinations. There are four other air carriers at Cleveland Hopkins — Frontier, Spirit, United and Southwest — that currently fly the Cleveland-Fort Myers route. JetBlue…
