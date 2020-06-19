NA Proactive news snapshot: EnWave Corporation, Ideanomics, Acasti Pharma, Japan Gold UPDATE … Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

EnWave Corporation (CVE:ENW) (OTCPINK:NWVCF) said Friday it had successfully installed a 60 kilowatt (kW) Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV) unit for cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (TSE:TGOD) (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and was in the final stages of fabricating two 120 kW REV units for Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB). The Vancouver-based company is also in the planning stages of completing a remote 10 kW REV installation for royalty partners Cann Group in Australia and Helium Therapeutics in New Zealand. EnWave recently completed its first remote installation of a 10 kW REV machine in Iceland. Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ:IDEX) unveiled Friday more positive news from its electric vehicle (EV) hub in Qingdao, Shandong province, China where it has won an order from Tianjin Zhongcheng Jiaye Automobile Trading worth RMB 31 million or US$4.4 million. The order is for 42 electric vehicles or around US$100,000 per vehicle, the group said in a statement. The group's electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) (CVE:ACST) revealed Friday that it has received a written response from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) having submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) briefing package concerning its flagship drug candidate, CaPre to the regulator in April after the TRILOGY trials. "Acasti and its expert advisors are carefully considering the FDA’s comments on the TRILOGY 1 data and will conduct further post-hoc analysis based on their feedback," the biotech said in a statement. Acasti Pharma hopeful of path towards New Drug Application for CaPre as it submits TRILOGY 1 package. Topline results from the TRILOGY 1 trial, as reported in January, did not reach statistical significance due to an unusually large placebo effect. Japan Gold Corp (CVE:JG) said the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to its non-brokered private placement announced on April 20, 2020, which will see the issue of 30,278,000 shares at a purchase price of 25 cents each, together with 15,139,000 share purchase warrants with an initial exercise price of 20 cents and a two-year term to expiry with 71 placees. Weekend Unlimited Inc (CSE:POT) (OTCQB:WKULF) announced Friday that it has gone into production of new Orchard Heights rosen products featuring solvent-free concentrates. The Vancouver-based recreational cannabis and CBD wellness company said that the new products made under its Orchard Heights brand portfolio will include Flower rosin, Kief rosin, Hash rosin, and Live rosen. Weekend Unlimited recently announced that it is eyeing revenue of C$112,452 and a 22% gross profit after it received two record purchase orders for a total of 20,000 of its Orchard Heights vape cartridges in Oklahoma. Ximen Mining Corp (CVE:XIM) (OTCMKTS:XXMMF) has continued its acquisition of ground, with the group revealing on Friday that it has got its hands on seven more claims for 693 hectares near its Kenville gold mine in the Nelson camp, British Columbia. The total land package now assembled by the junior explorer in the Nelson-Ymir-Salmo area since first acquiring Kenville in early 2019 now stands at 19,582 hectares. Ximen also announced in Friday's statement that it has arranged a C$2 million private placing, with the funds raised to be used for exploration and working capital. Ximen will issue around 4.44 million units at C$0.45 per unit, with each unit comprising a share and a warrant. BetterLife Pharma Inc (OTCQB:BETRF) (CSE:BETR) told shareholders Friday that recent findings support the use of a new proprietary inhalation treatment called interferon alpha-2b (a2b) for coronavirus . The pharmaceutical development company is exploring the potential of using interferon as a treatment for coronavirus, or COVID-19. Findings published in the May 15 issue of 'Frontiers of Immunology' indicated that interferon a2b significantly accelerated clearance of the virus from patient airways and reduced inflammatory proteins thought to cause severe COVID-19 complications. The study looked at the use of interferon alpha-2b on 77 patients with moderate cases of COVID-19. Mota Ventures Corp (CSE:MOTA) (OTCMKTS:PEMTF) announced on Friday that it has appointed Professor Markus Backmund, as principal investigator and director of clinical research for its wholly-owned psychedelic medicine subsidiary, Verrian GmbH. Dr Backmund serves as chair of the German Society of Addiction Medicine and is a pioneer in the field of addiction medicine. Mota revealed on June 2 that it had completed its C$20 million acquisition of European psychedelic medicine company Verrian. Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has revealed its Smart Campus Solution as colleges and universities make plans to reopen after months of coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdowns. The company said its mobile solution will help enable a safer return to school by providing administrators access to all of the features and capabilities of Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform. Users will be able to identify, locate and engage with students, visitors, faculty and staff by leveraging Phunware’s patented Location Based Services and Mobile Engagement software. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) has inked a new contract in its Services Segment valued at about $7 million over the next eight months. Under the contract, CEO Mark Duff noted that the company will support the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL), through the Department of Energy (DoE), with remediation, demolition and waste management services. “This award further increases our funded backlog and bolsters our Services Segment revenues beginning in the second quarter of 2020,” Duff said in a statement Friday. NexTech AR Corp (CSE:NTAR) (OTCQB:NEXCF) said it has closed a private placement that raised $3,208,875 as the augmented reality company plans for more growth in 2020 and beyond. The Toronto-based company said it will use the money to grow its sales and engineering teams, pursue strategic M&A opportunities, and for general working capital purposes. “This financing provides the company with a healthy cash and inventory position of over $7.5 million - it’s highest ever - providing a solid foundation to support the company's rapid growth plans,” said CFO Kashif Malik in a statement on Friday. NexTech sold 1,528,036 units for $2.10 apiece, with each unit consisting of one common share and one half share purchase warrant exercisable at $3 each for a period of two years and subject to acceleration provisions. Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd (CVE:NSP) (OTCMKTS:NSPDF) said Friday that it was “encouraged” by the communication and support shown by Health Canada and expects more direction “shortly” on its application for a Phase 2 trial of Cavaltinib as a treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19). A clinical trial application (CTA) was approved for submission to Health Canada on May 17. The drug directorate moved the application along the path for review and asked for more information. In response, the company submitted a set of documents at the start of June. Once again, additional documentation was requested by Health Canada and was speedily added by the company to the original application on June 15. Champignon Brands Inc (CSE:SHRM) (OTCQB:SHRMF) said its CEO Dr Roger McIntyre and the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE) have authored two articles on the safety and efficacy of ketamine in major peer-reviewed journals. The research-driven company studies psilocybin and other psychedelics as treatments for mental health conditions and addiction disorders. The first article, “Safety and tolerability of IV ketamine in adults with major depressive or bipolar disorder: Results from the Canadian rapid treatment center of excellence,” was published in Expert Opinion on Drug Safety’s latest edition. Another study, “The Effectiveness of Ketamine on Anxiety, Irritability, and Agitation: Implications for Treating Mixed Features in Adults with Major Depressive or Bipolar Disorder,” appeared in the journal Bipolar Disorders. OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, has announced that Tecogen Inc (OTCQX:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market from today. Tecogen previously traded on NASDAQ. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. John N. Hatsopoulos, Tecogen Inc.'s Lead Director commented: "We are pleased to be making the move to OTCQX and believe that the trading liquidity and company information available on OTC Markets' OTCQX Best Market benefits investors and provides a robust platform for the distribution of company information at reasonable cost to the company." Power Growth Investor, in its June 2020, issue, has said buy Valens Groworks Corp. (CVE:VLNS). It pointed out that Valens is carving out a place for itself in the burgeoning cannabis industry, having signed long-term contracts with marijuana producers including Canopy Growth, Organigram and Hexo to extract cannabis oil from cannabis flower. As well, the company sells medical cannabis extracts on-line through Shoppers Drug Mart. Crucially, it said, Valens is profitable; it earned $2.5-million or two cents a share in the quarter ended Feb. 29, 2020, on revenue of $32-million. "Buy this profitable Cannabis 2.0 leader," Power Growth concluded, ranking it a speculative buy for aggressive investors. 👓 View full article

