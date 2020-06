Bethel Police Chief, Mayor condemn violence after counter-protesters tout weapons during rally



Controversy has erupted in Bethel, Ohio over the past two days after videos surfaced of people with guns and baseball bats confronting people standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 02:24 Published 3 days ago

Picnic interrupted in Hyde Park by far-right demonstrators



A group of far-right demonstrators walk into Hyde Park and interrupt a picnic as Black Lives Matter protesters, far-right activists, and riot police clashed in the capital. One of the men appeared to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 5 days ago