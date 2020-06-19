Global  

Google loses appeal against $56m fine in France

IndiaTimes Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
France's highest administrative court has upheld a fine of 50 million euros ($56 million) Google was ordered to pay for not being "sufficiently clear and transparent" with Android users about data protection options. Google was first slapped with the fine in January 2019, the first penalty for a US tech giant under new European data privacy rules that took effect in 2018.
