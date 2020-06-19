Hawaii has the worst unemployment recovery in the US, report says
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Largely due to Hawaii's heavy reliance on its tourism and travel industries — two of the sectors most impacted by the pandemic — the Aloha State has the worst unemployment recovery rate in the country, according to a new report by finance website Wallethub. For the report, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Labor to determine unemployment rate recovery rankings for all 50 states and Washington DC. States were compared using several criteria…
The number of jobless Americans is down from last week with 1.5 million filing for unemployment. More than 44 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits since the start of the coronavirus..