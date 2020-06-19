Global  

Hawaii has the worst unemployment recovery in the US, report says

bizjournals Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Largely due to Hawaii's heavy reliance on its tourism and travel industries — two of the sectors most impacted by the pandemic — the Aloha State has the worst unemployment recovery rate in the country, according to a new report by finance website Wallethub. For the report, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Department of Labor to determine unemployment rate recovery rankings for all 50 states and Washington DC. States were compared using several criteria…
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: 1.5 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week

1.5 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Benefits Last Week 00:15

 An additional 1.5 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week. The number is down from 1.54 million in the previous weekly jobless claims report.

