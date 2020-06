Wipro’s CEO Thierry Delaporte to earn Rs 62 crore, highest in IT Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Wipro CEO designate Thierry Delaporte could be the costliest executive ever to be hired by an Indian IT services provider. He will be paid between 5.9 and 7.2 million euros annually (Rs 50-62 crore), excluding stock compensation according to Wipro's shareholder notice for its upcoming AGM. 👓 View full article

