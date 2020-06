Mukesh Ambani joins club of world’s 10 richest Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Asia’s richest man has entered a new league of wealth. The net worth of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, has jumped to $64.5 billion, making him the only Asian tycoon in the exclusive club of the world’s top 10 richest people, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani is at No-9 in the list. 👓 View full article