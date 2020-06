Amazon, Microsoft leave many face-recognition queries unanswered Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Amazon.com recently announced a one-year pause in use by police forces of its artificial intelligence software for recognizing faces. The next day, Microsoft said it doesn’t currently sell its similar product to U.S. police departments and won’t do so until the federal government passes a law regulating its use. Both steps came amid widespread protests against […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this