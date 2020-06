(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 20 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Saturday that the India and China border dispute is a "v...

White House says no plans to mediate between India and China There are no formal plans for US President Donald Trump to mediate between India and China following their border clash, the White House said amid an uproar in...

IndiaTimes 2 days ago