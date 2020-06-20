Global  

Maker of Eskimo Pie ice cream will retire ‘inappropriate’ name

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
The name attached to Eskimo Pie, the chocolate-covered ice cream treat that has been around for nearly a century, will soon be retired in what is the latest product to yield to growing pressure to remove or rethink brands that have long been considered racist or culturally insensitive. Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which owns the […]
