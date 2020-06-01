Global  

INS Airavat leaves Male for Tuticorin with 198 Indians

Hindu Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
All virus-related norms catered to on board, says Navy
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Op Samudra Setu: Indian Navy's ship leaves Port of Male with Indian citizens

 Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat left Port of Male in Maldives for Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu) after embarkation of 198 Indian citizens. 5th round of operation Samudra Setu for evacuation of Indians from Maldives is underway. Operation was launched in May to repatriate stranded citizens amid coronavirus...

