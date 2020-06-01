INS Airavat leaves Male for Tuticorin with 198 Indians

Indian Navy Ship (INS) Airavat left Port of Male in Maldives for Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu) after embarkation of 198 Indian citizens. 5th round of operation Samudra Setu for evacuation of Indians from Maldives is underway. Operation was launched in May to repatriate stranded citizens amid coronavirus...
INS Jalashwa carrying 700 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives arrived at Thoothukudi harbour in Tamil Nadu on June 07. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives..
INS Jalashwa has arrived in Maldives's Male on June 04. It will evacuate around 700 Indian Citizens on June 05 under Operation Samudra Setu and bring them back to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. INS Jalashwa..