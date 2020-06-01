INS Airavat leaves Male for Tuticorin with 198 Indians



Related videos from verified sources Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 700 Indians from Maldives arrives in Tamil Nadu



INS Jalashwa carrying 700 Indian nationals from Male, Maldives arrived at Thoothukudi harbour in Tamil Nadu on June 07. With this, INS Jalashwa alone has repatriated around 2700 Indians from Maldives.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 2 weeks ago WOp Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Maldives to evacuate 700 Indian Citizens



INS Jalashwa has arrived in Maldives's Male on June 04. It will evacuate around 700 Indian Citizens on June 05 under Operation Samudra Setu and bring them back to Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. INS Jalashwa.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published 3 weeks ago Op Samudra Setu: INS Jalashwa arrives in Colombo to repatriate 700 stranded Indians



INS Jalashwa has arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo. It will bring back stranded Indian citizens to their homeland on June 01. The ship is expected to embark approximately 700 Indian nationals. Earlier,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this