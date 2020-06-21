Ladakh face-off | Rahul Gandhi keeps up attack on Narendra Modi
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () “Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi [sic],” Mr. Gandhi tweeted and tagged an opinion piece, published by the “Japan Times”, headlined, “India’s appeasement policy toward China unravels”.
Rahul Gandhi has upped the ante against the Modi govt in connection with the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh. Citing a remark from MoS Defence Shripad Naik, where the minister said it was a pre-planned attack, Rahul Gandhi lashed out saying that the Modi government was fast asleep and the...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the launch of 'Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan' on June 20 paid tribute to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation during the Galwan Valley clash. PM Modi..