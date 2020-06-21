TikTok users claim Trump rally sabotage

TikTok grandma behind 'no-show protest' campaign
Mary Jo Laupp posted a video on TikTok condemning the Trump campaign for choosing to host the first rally of his re-election campaign in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Juneteenth.
Donald Trump’s Oklahoma Rally Disrupted by TikTok Users
Donald Trump saw an abysmal turnout at his Saturday nightrally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and TikTok users are claiming credit.
K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News
All the empty sets in the upper level, the cancellation of president and vice president's outdoor speeches to "overflow" attendees, and general low turnout may be in part thanks to fans of K-pop and..