TikTok users claim Trump rally sabotage

SBS Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Social media users say they completed a free online registration for US President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa with no intention of going.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally

TikTok users say they helped sabotage Trump rally 01:58

 TikTok users took partial credit for inflating attendance expectations at a less-than-full arena at President Donald Trump's first political rally in months, held in Tulsa on Saturday. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

