engage:BDR enters partnership with leading publisher management platform FatTail

engage:BDR Ltd (ASX:EN1) has entered a new strategic programmatic partnership with FatTail, a leading publisher management platform. FatTail will bring direct and incremental access to thousands of top-tier publishers that EN1 does not currently work with, including Forbes, Conde Nast, Hearst and WebMD via its AdBook+ software. AdBook+ a complete set of ad operations, sales and financial tools that enable publishers to run their entire advertising business from within FatTail's cloud-based SaaS platform. The new integration will include Programmatic Guaranteed inventory across all devices, specifically focused on CTV and OTT where EN1 is experiencing growing demand. The integration is on track to be live by mid-July 2020. Reducing dependency on Google Both FatTail and EN1 were developed to provide publishers with monetisation alternatives to the heavyweights, mainly Google, whose publisher ad serving solutions (DFP) have been industry standards since display advertising began. This ad serving technology locked Google into having the first look at publisher ad inventories and blocked publishers from integrating their own programmatic demand. EN1’s technology solution for publishers enables agnostic demand, reducing publisher revenue dependencies on Google. FatTail’s solution allows their publishers to directly connect their own demand partners (such as EN1) to their supply through header bidding and openRTB integrations, bypassing Google’s ad servers and demand stack but also offering the inventory in a true auction to Google in parallel vs having Google represent it to the ecosystem. This disrupts Google’s display advertising strategy and their reach into top-tier publishers by increasing publisher yield, performance and campaign quality. 👓 View full article

