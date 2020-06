Joseph Thomas RT @TOIBusiness: India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts https://t.co/wvQTY0ScIg 7 minutes ago

🇮🇳 Sharemarket Updates India''s economic recovery more likely to be ''U'' or ''W'' shaped and not ''V'': Analysts - Outlook India https://t.co/53SYETT7Rn 8 minutes ago

TOI Business India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts https://t.co/wvQTY0ScIg 14 minutes ago

मनोज योगी जौनपुर 02 RT @indiatvnews: India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts https://t.co/fhS27WwUQN 26 minutes ago

Prem Janardhan @Swamy39 I think we need to focus on economic recovery - China's history is one of empire, India's is one of civili… https://t.co/RBqBXrZ313 27 minutes ago

India TV India's economic recovery more likely to be 'U' or 'W' shaped and not 'V': Analysts https://t.co/fhS27WwUQN 30 minutes ago

The Bun Lady While the Indian focus should be on fighting Coronavirus and economic recovery, China has chosen a time in the Pand… https://t.co/KZQqLVg11G 1 hour ago