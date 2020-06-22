HHS awards $3.4 million to Pennsylvania for health care workforce growth, training
Monday, 22 June 2020 () The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $3,461,149 to recipients in Pennsylvania to increase the health care workforce in rural and underserved communities. “Supporting a strong health workforce is essential to improving health in rural and underserved communities,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release. “We’ve seen stark disparities in health and healthcare access contribute to the burden of the Covid-19…
