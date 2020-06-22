Global  

HHS awards $3.4 million to Pennsylvania for health care workforce growth, training

bizjournals Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $3,461,149 to recipients in Pennsylvania to increase the health care workforce in rural and underserved communities. “Supporting a strong health workforce is essential to improving health in rural and underserved communities,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a press release. “We’ve seen stark disparities in health and healthcare access contribute to the burden of the Covid-19…
