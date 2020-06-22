T-Mobile says Overland Park layoffs will affect more than 200
Monday, 22 June 2020 () T-Mobile was cagey about the number of area employees affected by recent layoff announcements. But it has told the state of Kansas it will lay off more than 200 in the state. T-Mobile US Inc. said layoffs could affect 241 employees in Overland Park, according to a WARN Act filing with Kansas. According to the filing, the affected employees work on what had been the Sprint Corp. headquarters campus. Officials with the Seattle-based wireless carrier notified employees last week in a series of short…