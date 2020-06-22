Production workers strike against major Navy shipbuilder Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

BATH, Maine (AP) — More than 4,000 shipbuilders went on strike against Bath Iron Works on Monday, disrupting production at one of Navy's biggest shipbuilders at a time of growing threats around the world.



Angry production workers voted overwhelmingly for the first strike in 20 years in a contract dispute that focused more on subcontracting, seniority and work rules than on wages and benefits.



“These are things that are meant to bust the union, and we can’t let that stand,” Mike Reaveley, an outside machinist, said Monday on the picket line. “It’s not really about the money.”



Workers wearing brightly colored T-shirts formed pickets at both of the shipyard entrances along the Kennebec River. On the back of the shirts were the words, “Union heroes walk picket lines.” The cacophony of cheering workers, honking horns revving of Harley-Davidson motorcycle engines could be heard from blocks away.



The company's final three-year contract proposal would have given production workers a 3% raise each year. But the shipbuilders’ union objected to more than a dozen changes it considered to be concessions — especially the hiring of subcontractors.



Machinists Union Local S6, which represents 4,300 workers, presented a united front with 87% of shipbuilders voting in favor of a strike. The last strike, in 2000, lasted 55 days.



“That’s a rocking majority that thinks this is an unfair contract,” said John Cabral, a material handler in the yard.



It was unclear when talks would resume. The company had no comment Monday, a spokesman said.



The strike threatens to put the shipyard further behind schedule on delivery of guided-missile destroyers to the Navy at a time of growing competition from China and Russia. Bath Iron Works was already six months behind, partly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Production workers to strike against major Navy shipbuilder BATH, Maine (AP) — Production workers at one of the Navy’s largest shipbuilders overwhelmingly voted to strike, rejecting Bath Iron Works’ three-year...

Seattle Times 1 day ago



Production Workers in Maine Vote to Strike Against Major Navy Shipbuilder

TIME 23 hours ago





Tweets about this