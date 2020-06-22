Visa grants for black women entrepreneurs: Where business owners can turn for Covid-19 financial help
Monday, 22 June 2020 () The coronavirus pandemic has small-business owners scrambling for financial survival and looking for resources to help them chart a path forward when quarantines lift. While the federal government has rolled out a comprehensive aid plan, other companies and organizations also have earmarked funds, some specifically designated to help women business owners recover. Check back as we continue updating this list. UPDATED JUNE 22: Visa has launched a program to award $100,000 in grants to U.S.-based…
The BET Awards will honor Beyoncé with their Humanitarian Award at their 20th annual show. According to CNN, Beyoncé created the BeyGOOD initiative, establishing several scholarship and philanthropic..