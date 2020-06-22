Gallup poll: Four in 10 workers say their employer not screening for Covid symptoms
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Those who’ve begun returning to the office report many companies have stepped up cleaning protocols, but some aren’t bothering to screen employees for Covid-19 symptoms. That’s according to a recent Gallup poll of almost 2,000 employed respondents. Results indicate precautions employers are taking to slow the spread of Covid-19 in the workplace vary significantly. The findings come as cases of the novel coronavirus rise in many parts of the U.S., with all states in some phase of reopening…
Eighty-one percent of Americans said music has helped them cope during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.It's helped so much, in fact, that those surveyed are listening to music an extra..