Hillsborough County mandates face masks be worn inside county businesses
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group voted on Monday to mandate face masks be worn inside county businesses. The order, which passed 5-3, requires business operators to require face masks inside their businesses when social distancing is not possible, starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. The mandate does not include non-businesses like religious services, not-for-profit organizations, government buildings and public schools. Under the order, business operators will be held responsible instead…