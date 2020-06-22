Hillsborough County mandates face masks be worn inside county businesses



Related videos from verified sources Palm Beach County to crack down on businesses that violated coronavirus orders



How will Palm Beach County strictly enforce the restrictions outlined for businesses in Phase One of Florida's reopening plan? Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:46 Published 1 hour ago New Fox Poll Bad For Trump



A new Fox News poll published Friday found that 59% of respondents think political rallies are a bad idea amid the coronavirus pandemic. That's bad news for the President, who loves holding campaign.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 6 hours ago Kind mother hands out hundreds of free meals to workers stranded in Dubai



This is the heartwarming moment a Filipina mother cooked and hands out packed meals to migrant workers who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Feby Baguisa, 34,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:42 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this