BCP shelves new lithium blueprint Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Energy firm Bangchak Corporation (BCP) will delay its production of lithium carbonate, a major raw material for battery and energy storage products, for another six months because of the impact from the pandemic, but still plans to use it as a new revenue generator in energy storage or electric vehicle (EV) businesses. 👓 View full article

