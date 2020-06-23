Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How one Central Ohio college is planning for a ‘hybrid’ fall semester due to Covid-19

bizjournals Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ()
One Central Ohio college says it will follow a "hybrid" model of instruction for its fall semester, with the majority of courses and activities still taking place remotely. Central Ohio Technical College announced on Monday its plans and said they will not change "regardless of any major positive development" when it comes to the coronavirus. "We will not ask students to come back to campus in the middle of the semester, even if the pandemic is declared over and a vaccine/treatment is readily available,"…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

What will classrooms look like in the fall? Leaders. from Ohio's largest districts wait for guidance [Video]

What will classrooms look like in the fall? Leaders. from Ohio's largest districts wait for guidance

What will classrooms look like in the fall? Leaders. from Ohio's largest districts wait for guidance

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:28Published
My first semester of college will be done virtually — how am I supposed to make friends? [Video]

My first semester of college will be done virtually — how am I supposed to make friends?

A recent high school graduate wrote into Group Chat with concerns about their first semester of college .“My school just announced it will be going fully remote for at least my first semester due to..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:22Published
Fall semester will look different for college, universities amid COVID-19 [Video]

Fall semester will look different for college, universities amid COVID-19

COVID-19 means changes for college students

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 03:54Published

Tweets about this