How one Central Ohio college is planning for a ‘hybrid’ fall semester due to Covid-19
Tuesday, 23 June 2020 () One Central Ohio college says it will follow a "hybrid" model of instruction for its fall semester, with the majority of courses and activities still taking place remotely. Central Ohio Technical College announced on Monday its plans and said they will not change "regardless of any major positive development" when it comes to the coronavirus. "We will not ask students to come back to campus in the middle of the semester, even if the pandemic is declared over and a vaccine/treatment is readily available,"…