Five things you need to know today, and let’s talk about fall classes Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Good morning, friends. Here are the five things you need to know to get your Tuesday off to a smart start, plus what we can learn about this fall's semester. So much for the dorms UMass Boston will forgo on-campus classes this fall, and instead will rely on remote teaching for the upcoming semester, Hilary Burns reports. Its dormitories will be reserved for "a very limited number of students" who would face particular challenges with a remote platform. GE drops KPMG, names Deloitte auditor General… 👓 View full article

