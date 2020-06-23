Inovio gets $71M grant to scale up delivery device for potential Covid-19 vaccine Tuesday, 23 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Inovio said Tuesday it has received $71 million from the Department of Defense to support the scale-up manufacturing of the device used to deliver its experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate. The Plymouth Meeting company also said it plans to report on interim results from early-stage clinical trials of the experimental vaccine, INO-4800, later this month — and is preparing for a phase-II/III clinical trials later this summer. The announcement sent Inovio's stock up more than 10% to $16.86 per…


